Application for 75-bed care home at The Priory in Burnham

A planning application has been submitted for a 75-bed care home at The Priory site in Burnham.

The site, in Stomp Road, is currently home to a collection of buildings which are being used as offices as well as a 19th century listed three-storey property.

Applicant Campmoss Property Limited is seeking permission to create a new wing with room to provide ‘much-needed’ care home facilities.

A design and access statement submitted to Buckinghamshire Council said: “The buildings on the site are in office use.

“During the period following the addition of the recent extension to The Priory, which occurred in 1997, there have been considerable periods of very low occupation of the property, giving concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of the Listed Building and the effective utilisation of this important site.

“Furthermore, the recent global health pandemic has brought about change in the nature of office occupancy at an unprecedented rate, with a cataclysmic shift to remote and home working, with companies making use of technology to enable them to continue to operate successfully in separate physical locations without the previous need for full-time occupancy of a central office building.

“The proposal will offer a more sympathetic and potentially less intense use of the site compared with the existing consented use. Moreover, it would provide a much-needed modern care home facility to meet established and unmet accommodation needs for older people.”

The application states the new care home wing will not be visible from any public viewpoints and will not affect the appreciation of the Listed Building on The Priory site.

To view the application visit www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk and search PL/22/2672/FA in the planning portal.

