Bush crafts and maypole dancing on offer at Farnhams' Orchard Day

Bush crafts and maypole dancing are just some of the activities on offer for visitors to enjoy at the upcoming Farnhams’ Orchard Day.

The free-entry event by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches is set to take place from noon to 4pm on Saturday, September 24 at the Farnham Common Community Orchard in Temple Dell, Farnham Common.

Youngsters and families will enjoy a plethora of activities at the event, including a beekeeping demo, bush crafts, maypole dancing, Tai Chi demonstrations, children’s games, and a human fruit machine.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy homemade cakes and refreshments.

The rotary club has recently also donated £1000 to South Bucks Riding for the Disabled to go towards the upkeep of horse Duke.

The club has been supporting with upkeep for many years and the money will cover Duke’s shoes, saddle check, feed, and dentistry.

The virtual Burnham Beeches Charity Run is still accepting entrants until Friday, September 30, with entry fees costing £10 for adults and £5 for children and animals.

Any route, distance, and method, such as walking, riding, running, sailing, and swimming can be chosen.

All entrants receive an enamel medal and all money raised goes to supplying medical equipment to Ukraine.

For more information about the Farnhams’ Orchard Day and the virtual run visit: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1525