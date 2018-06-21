Telecoms team all set for epic charity cycle

Cyclists from a Slough telecoms company are aiming to pedal across two European countries to raise money for Marie Curie.

The Blazing Saddles squad, from MYCOM OSI, will be taking on the Cologne to Amsterdam challenge in memory of chief executive Dr Payam Taaghol’s wife, Nuria, who died from cancer.

Marie Curie nurses played an important role caring for Dr Taaghol’s late wife, and staff and customers at the Albert Street-based company are now attempting to raise £20,000 to support the charity’s work.

James Freeze, a retired sales operator from MYCOM OSI, said: “Everybody goes through this at some point in their lives and Marie Curie isn’t just there for people with cancer but also people with terminal illness.

“A lot of the benefits come out of the fact they are helping the families cope during a very serious time.”

The team of 21 cyclists taking on the 300km ride includes staff, former employees and even one of the company’s customers from Norway.

The company started fundraising for Marie Curie four years ago and has already raised £24,450 to help the charity continue providing end-of-life care.

Maidenhead resident James, 70, added: “This is one of the things that really brings us all together and it’s amazing.

“It took us three years to raise £24,000 but this year we are determined to reach our target of £20,000.”

The fundraisers have been training for the gruelling three-day event with cycle rides around Windsor Great Park and the Chiltern Hills.

They will set off from the German city on Thursday, June 28 with the aim of arriving in Amsterdam three days later.

Visit www.justgiving.com/companyteams/blazing-saddles-2018 to sponsor the team and follow www.blazingsaddles.live to track their progress.