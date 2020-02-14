Informing Business (February 13): Olympian sets up chiropractors in Cookham

An Olympic bronze medallist has swapped the track for the treatment table by launching a new chiropractic and sports massage clinic in Cookham.

Former 400 metre runner Nicola Sanders, who finished third in the 4x400m relay at the Beijing Olympics, has teamed up with her husband Dominic Bostock to set up The 400 Clinic.

Based at Station House, Cookham, the facility will offer sports massages, core stability workshops and chiropractor sessions.

Dominic, who has worked as a chiropractor for 20 years, said: “Nicola retired from professional athletics in 2014 and started looking towards what the next chapter could be.

“All through her career she was treated by masseurs and chiropractors and she understands it exceptionally well and she wanted to use these skills and experience.”

Dominic launched his first clinic at Eton’s Thames Valley Athletics Centre where he went on to meet his wife-to-be.

But the Cookham resident told the Advertiser he has been targeting a new facility at Station House for five years.

He plans to use the McTimoney chiropractic method which is gentler and looks at whole body treatment.

Dominic added: “Some people may think that we only work with sportspeople but we’ve got a huge cross-section of people that come in to the clinic.

“The biggest amount of people we actually work with are actually people who sit at their desks all day and have neck and back injuries as a result.”

The clinic officially opened in December but an open day took place on Saturday (Feb8) to give people a chance to look around.

Visit The 400 Clinic on Facebook to find out more.

Heroes of WW2 to be honoured in train namings

Great Western Railway will mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War by naming six trains after remarkable individuals involved in the conflict.

Those being honoured represent the armed forces, the intelligence services and the world of politics.

Among those to have an Intercity Express Train named after them include Harry Billinge, a D-Day veteran from Cornwall; Alan Turing who led Hut 8 at the Government’s codebreaking base in Bletchley Park; and wing commander Ken Rees

from Wales who was imprisoned at a prisoner of war camp.

Dan Panes, GWR head of communications, said: “Naming trains and locomotives is a long tradition of the railway and one which GWR continues, supporting and promoting the people and communities we serve.

“I am really pleased we are able to honour some of the heroes of the war effort, continuing to help tell their incredible stories, and especially during this year where we remember all those who gave so much.”

The six trains will be named during March and April in the run-up to VE Day on May 8.

Visit www.gwr.com for more information.

Waste to energy facility celebrates its first decade

The Lakeside Energy from Waste facility in Colnbrook is celebrating a decade of operating this month.

The plant has transformed 4.5 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste into non-fossil fuel energy since opening in 2010.

The operation, a joint venture between Grundon Waste Management and Viridor, provides enough energy year-on-year to power all the homes in Slough.

Lakeside operation director Danny Coulston said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our first decade, knowing that we run one of the best facilities in Europe.

“However, we don’t rest on our laurels.

“To date, we have invested more than £7.5million in a continuous improvement programme to ensure we always remain at the top of our game.”

The owners of the plant are seeking to move it a few hundred metres west of its current location to make way for the proposed expansion of Heathrow.

Groups asked to apply for CALA bursary

Housebuilder CALA Homes has launched a £2,000

community bursary in Maidenhead.

Charities, schools and community groups in the area are invited to apply for a share of the funding.

The initiative is now in its fourth year and has supported more than 300 worthy causes including environmental charities, cancer support groups and sports clubs.

Stuart Wallace, Managing Director at CALA Homes Chiltern, said: “CALA is committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to communities and we’re delighted to relaunch our Bursary initiative in Maidenhead for the second time.

“We look forward to hearing from even more local charities and good causes, and discovering not only the vital difference they make to the community.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, March 6.

Visit www.cala.co.uk/ bursary for details.

Sign up teams for pancake challenge

Time is running out for businesses to sign up for the Windsor & Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge.

The deadline for entries is Friday, February 21 with the event due to take place at Windsor Royal Shopping the following Tuesday.

Competitors are encouraged to don the traditional pancake racing gear of the 15th century housewife including skirts, aprons and headscarves. Prizes will be dished out for the best-dressed team.

Teams of four will line-up from 10.30am to race, relay-style, along a 50-metre course tossing pancakes as they compete for the coveted shiny frying pan trophy.

A special mascot race will also take place which is free to enter.

Email townmanager@rbwm.gov.uk for further details.

Maximising property opportunity

A meeting of the property investors network will be taking place at Fredrick’s Hotel next week.

Richard Bowser, editor of Property Investor News, is appearing as a guest speaker and will offer an overview on how investors can maximise the opportunities presented by current market conditions.

The event runs from 7 to 9pm on Monday .

Visit www.propertyinvestorsnetwork.co.uk