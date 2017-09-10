Project to feed children in summer holidays serves up more than 1,000 meals

A project to ensure no children go hungry during the school holidays has served more than 1,100 meals.

The Holiday Hunger Project was organised by Jeena, a group that aims to prevent the exploitation of the vulnerable and to challenge misrepresented teachings of culture, traditions and religion.

The project offered free breakfast and lunch at Chalvey Community Centre throughout the summer and ended with a party on Friday, September 1.

Volunteers served 84 children over the six week period.

Mayor of Slough, Councillor Ishrat Shah (Lab, Farnham), and Conservative group leader Wayne Strutton (Haymill and Lynch Hill) were guests at the event and the children were given certificates of attendance.

Jeena founder Rani Bilkhu said: “It was a global kitchen.

“With children from different communities across Slough all coming together.

“It really was a happy project for volunteers and children.”