Volunteers collect 50 bags of rubbish during Chalvey community clean-up

Volunteers collected 50 bags of rubbish at a community clean-up yesterday (Sunday).

About 25 people turned up to spruce up some of the streets in Chalvey.

The group focused their efforts on Brammas Close, Alexandra Road and Spackmans Way.

Cllr Mohammed Sharif (Lab, Chalvey) who volunteered said: “We had a good group of local volunteers and we thought it was going to rain but luckily that did not happen.

“We will be planning another one.”

He was surprised how much rubbish the group collected in a few hours and wanted to remind people to use the bins available.

“A lot of the things we picked up today could have been placed in the bins,” he said.

“I would ask residents to use the bins as it keeps it tidy and clean and it benefits everybody.”

The event was organised by Slough Borough Council and the Chalvey Community Forum.