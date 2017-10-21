Slough Senior Citizens Group holds International Day of Older Persons event

Exercise classes and health advice was part of an International Day of Older Persons event in Slough this month.

The Slough Seniors Citizens Group organised event in Chalvey High Street was attended by about 60 elderly residents.

The event on Thursday, October 12, included seated exercise classes and a talk from Slough CCG’s clinical chair Dr Jim O’Donnell on frailty management.

Dr Kesar Singh Sadhra from Manor Park Medical Centre also spoke on the benefits of exercise and tackling obesity in the borough.

Citizens group founder Vijaya Gupta said: “It went very well. It was a very successful event.

“The number of people who turned up was more than what we expected.”

He gave a presentation on the day about the Slough Seniors website to make sure residents are comfortable using it.

Vijaya, who started the group in 2006, says Slough Seniors is looking for more volunteers.

Visit www.sloughseniors.co.uk for more information.