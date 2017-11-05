Jeena charity visits India to spread awareness of immigration abuse

A charity that aims to prevent the exploitation of vulnerable people in the community has taken its fight to India.

Jeena, based in Chalvey, aims to challenge misrepresented teachings of culture, traditions and religion.

Since Sunday, October 22, members of the team have been in Punjab and Delhi raising awareness around human trafficking and other forms of immigration abuse.

The project – Safeguarding Beyond Borders – is the result of several years of research and victim support.

Founder Rani Bilkhu said: “This is the first of many planned international visits to raise awareness and highlight the risks of immigration abuse.”

The charity has been meeting communities and non-governmental organisations, teaching and health staff, students and other groups who may wish to emigrate.

Project leader Rebecca Joy added: “Speaking with immigration agents we have heard that there is little understanding on the types of immigration abuse. Our aim is to standardise safeguarding on this issue.”