Hundreds celebrate multi-cultural Chalvey with performances and exhibitions

Hundreds of people attended a celebration of Chalvey’s multi-cultural fabric at YMCA Slough on Saturday.

The Celebrate Chalvey event at the Ladbrooke Road centre was attended by more than 450 people and included dance and song performances from Slough’s Montem Academy and Claycots School.

Girls from Chalvey’s Roma community performed a song and dance routine about bullying.

Attendees, including Slough MP Tan Dhesi and Mayor of Slough Cllr Ishrat Shah, tucked into Caribbean and Asian food and cakes.

“The day was really a celebration of all the diversity we have in the area, because there’s quite a lot,” said YMCA community engagement officer Inderpreet Bhambra.

Information on Chalvey’s history was displayed, including an exhibition on St Peter’s Church.

Chalvey Stories, a project put together by volunteers from Slough-based youth charity Aik Saath, was also displayed.

It features interviews with people from Chalvey or with links to the district and aims to promote the community spirit of the area.

Aik Saath youth worker Jemma Zaveri said: “I think that the young people are really proud.

“There’s a lot of good within Chalvey,” she added, saying that the area, unfairly, gets a bad reputation.