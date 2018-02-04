Public invited to share their views on new Chalvey Hub

Residents are being consulted by Slough Borough Council (SBC) on what they would like to see in a new community facility called the Chalvey Hub.

Detailed plans are being drawn up for the hub, which will replace the existing Chalvey Community Centre in The Green.

The centre will retain its existing nursery and library services, but could also include space for community groups and functions, meeting rooms, adult education facilities, a community kitchen, IT facilities, a customer service point, self-service payment machines and more.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “The Chalvey Hub is a key facility for this community so it’s important for residents to take part in this consultation and tell us what they’d like in the new building.

“If you are a regular user of the current Chalvey Community Centre, please do come along to one of the sessions and have a chat with us about what you would like to see in the new building.”

The site is being financed by the Department for Education (DfE) as part of its funding for The Grove Academy, which is being built over the Chalvey Community Centre.

The current building will be knocked down and rebuilt closer to the main road.

The council will top up the DfE’s funding to create a larger space than the existing building.

A consultation session open to all but designed specifically for the Roma community, including a translator, will take place at Chalvey Community Centre on Tuesday, February 6 from 2.30pm to 6pm.

Other consultations for the general public will take place at the centre on Wednesday, February 7 from 3pm to 8pm, Friday, February 9 from 9am to 4pm and Saturday, February 10 from 10am to 1pm.