Man jailed for stealing £3,000 cash from Slough property

A 24-year-old man has been jailed for a burglary in Slough.

At Reading Crown Court yesterday (Monday) Malamin Sarr, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a dwelling, and was jailed for four years and two months.

The burglary took place at a house in Chalvey Road East on January 2, and £3,000 cash was stolen form the property.

Sarr was arrested on January 19 and changed on January 20.

Detective Sergeant Dave King, of the Investigation Hub at Slough, said: “Burglaries cause great distress for the victims and will not be tolerated.

“This successful prosecution demonstrates our determination to investigate all incidents and bring the offenders to justice.”

