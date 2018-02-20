Man jailed for stealing £3,000 cash from Slough property

03:55PM, Tuesday 20 February 2018
A 24-year-old man has been jailed for a burglary in Slough.
At Reading Crown Court yesterday (Monday) Malamin Sarr, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in a dwelling, and was jailed for four years and two months.
The burglary took place at a house in Chalvey Road East on January 2, and £3,000 cash was stolen form the property.
Sarr was arrested on January 19 and changed on January 20.
Detective Sergeant Dave King, of the Investigation Hub at Slough, said: “Burglaries cause great distress for the victims and will not be tolerated.
“This successful prosecution demonstrates our determination to investigate all incidents and bring the offenders to justice.”
