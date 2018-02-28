Elderly woman followed and robbed after leaving church in Chalvey

The handbag of a 77-year-old woman was stolen as she left church on Sunday in Chalvey.

At 7.50pm the victim left the Methodist Church in Ledgers Road with a friend, a 78-year-old woman.

They were followed by two men down the road and into Chalvey Road West.

After turning into King Edward Street, the woman was approached by the two men from behind, pulled backwards and her handbag was taken from her.

She sustained a broken wrist and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital where she was later discharged.

The handbag , which was black with a cream flap, contained cash and personal items.

Police say they believe the men had been waiting outside the church for a target.

Investigating officer DC Samuel French, of Slough CID, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and also the friend who was with her.

“We believe that the two offenders had been waiting outside the church, looking for a target, and then followed the victim before robbing her.”

Both men were white and between 16 and 20-years-old.

One was about six feet tall and slim, wearing a dark hooded coat and dark tracksuit trousers with a white thick stripe on each leg.

The other was chubby and about five foot six. He was wearing a distinct green camouflage jacket with the hood up and a grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 43180060041.