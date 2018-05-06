Milestone development shortlisted for two property awards

A 73-home development in Chalvey was nominated for two highly prestigious property awards this month.

Milestone, a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom houses by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR) has been shortlisted for the Development of the Year at the RESI Awards in London on Wednesday, May 16.

The development in Ledgers Road was also shortlisted for the title of Residential Development of the Year at last night’s Thames Valley Property Awards.

SUR is a development partnership between Slough Borough Council and Morgan Sindall Investments Limited.

Milestone, which was built over a disused, council owned site, started selling homes in the summer of 2016, with first residents moving in, December 2017, with the final few sales completed by late summer 2017.

The development includes over 30 per cent affordable housing and 100 per cent of the homes were sold to owner occupiers.

Just under half of buyers came from the Slough area and 22 per cent moved from London.

A total of 78 per cent of buyers used the Government’s Help to Buy scheme to assist with their purchase.

SUR general manager Andy Howell said: “We are really proud of Milestone and what this development delivered for the town.

“By pursuing a policy of only selling to owner occupiers and with many first-time buyers able to secure a home here, we have delivered a thriving new community, right in the heart of Slough.”