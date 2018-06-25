Slough Senior Citizens Group holds International Yoga Day celebration

In celebration of International Yoga Day 2018, members of Slough Senior Citizens Group were treated to a free yoga and relaxation class.

About 60 elderly residents were taught seated and standing yoga by instructor Caroline Brindle at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green, on Thursday, June 21.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) attended the day, which finished with a free buffet lunch.

International Yoga Day was started by the UN in 2015 to promote the physical and mental benefits of the practice.

Elderly residents also listened in on a talk on eye care from Specsavers in Slough.

One of the event’s organisers, Dominic Hatcher, said the day was a ‘celebration of yoga and its effects.’

He added: “It’s really about getting all of the members together. They all seemed to really enjoy it. There was a nice community there.”

Slough Senior Citizens holds yoga classes every Tuesday from 11am to noon at Brook House, Chalvey High Street.

Visit www.sloughseniors.co.uk or call 01753 537996 for details.