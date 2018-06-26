Great Get Together to honour MP Jo Cox hosted in Chalvey

Community groups gathered in Chalvey to celebrate all they have in common in memory of Labour politician Jo Cox.

The Great Get Together event was founded two years ago after the MP for Batley and Spen was murdered on her way to meet constituents at a routine surgery.

People across the country are now encouraged to honour her life by holding a yearly celebration of what unites them.

Chalvey Community Centre held its own party on Saturday (Jun23), which also marked the end of Ramadan.

Pupils from Claycots Primary School, in Monksfield Way, served up a musical performance while people also embraced World Cup fever by taking part in an outdoor penalty shootout.

Thames Valley Police, Chalvey Supermarket, Tesco and Slough Borough Council (SBC) all played a part in supporting the community cohesion event as well.

Harinder Dhindsa, community development officer at SBC, said: “It’s been great to see so many people come through the door.”