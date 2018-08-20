Meet and Mingle presents £10,000 donation at cancer awareness conference

A total of £10,000 raised by Slough based women’s support group Meet and Mingle was presented to the Imperial Health Charity at a cancer awareness conference on Saturday.

The event at the Copthorne Hotel included information stalls from cancer charities including Macmillan, Penny Brohn, Ovacome and featured a talk from Professor Christina Fotopoulou.

Dr Fotopoulou is a consultant gynaecological oncologist for the Imperial College NHS Trust and the principal coordinator of the European Competence Centre for Ovarian Cancer in Berlin.

Meet and Mingle presented a cheque of £10,000 towards Ovarian Cancer research at the Imperial Health Charity, which helps Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust hospitals.

Dr Philip Reginald, Dr Sumita Nayak, Dr Sophie Price, Dr Lalitha Iyer also gave information on cancer and the importance of detecting it early.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: “This is so important. Personally I wished I would have gone to these kinds of events, I would have been diagnosed earlier.”

Aksa was diagnosed with late stage ovarian cancer last year and was treated by Dr Fotopoulou.