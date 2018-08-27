Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu to attend Slough youth project launch

Former Olympic gold medallist Christine Ohuruogu MBE is set to attend the launch of a community cohesion project in Slough on Thursday.

The Slough Making Equals project is led by national charity Sporting Equals, working with Slough Borough Council.

The project delivers skills workshops and sporting activities to youngsters aged 16 to 25 from a variety of ethnic, faith and social backgrounds together with the aim of connecting communities.

The scheme has been made possible thanks to a grant from the Postcode Community Trust, a grand-giving charity funded entirely by the People’s Postcode Lottery.

At the project’s launch at Slough and Eton School, Ragstone Road, Great Britain track and field athlete Christine Ohurugou will speak to project participants about her journey and the challenges she has overcome.

She said: “I became involved with Sporting Equals because of their ground-breaking work using sport for its wider benefits.

“This is a great example of how sport can be the catalyst to encourage social interaction and discussion on sensitive issues locally but also empower young people to want to play a part in their local community and achieve their dreams.”

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi said: “Sport can play such a vital role in helping communities better understand one another and develop peoples skills, knowledge, awareness and confidence.

“I am delighted that Sporting Equals have put this project together as we need to work collectively to tackle some of society’s serious problems such as hate crime that’s been on the rise in our country.”

Sporting Equals CEO and founder of the Making Equals Project Arun Kang said: “We are delighted to deliver this project that will work to promote a sense of belonging and civic pride in Slough.

“We aim to encourage the young people to become social cohesion champions locally and play a part in local decision making. It is a project which is designed to encourage greater interaction and awareness in diverse communities to build stronger communities locally.

“We will be empowering young people and delivering workshops and sporting activities which help young people relate to one another and develop empathy and trust.”