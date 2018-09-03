In pictures: Olympic athlete Christine Ohuruogu gives masterclass to young people

An Olympic gold medailst gave a masterclass to young people at an event to empower social cohesion in sport.

Track and field athlete Christine Ohuruogu MBE took part in activities and spoke to 70 participants at the ‘Slough Making Equals' project – part of national charity ‘Sporting Equals’ - at Slough and Eton College on Ragstone Road on Thursday, August 30.

Supported by the Postcode Community Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the project is designed to bring better understanding among different communities in sport.

On the agenda were a number of workshops and activities set up to promote diversity and improve confidence in young people.

Christine said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the young people and talk about how sport has helped me so much in my career and how it can be the catalyst to encourage social interaction. It is because of initiatives like this that I wanted to get involved with the work of Sporting Equals in the first place.”

Arun Kang, CEO of Sporting Equals, said: “We have always felt strongly that sport has the power to bring people together and engage them positively with a common purpose, developing stronger and safer communities. That is why we developed Making Equals in Slough.”

“It was particularly pleasing to see this project engaging and attracting girls, as well as the boys, to participate as they can sometimes shy away from sport and physical activity when it is not provided in an appropriate manner.”

The event was attended by the Mayor of Slough, Cllr Paul Sohal. He said: “It was great to see young people come together through sport. It is important to have initiatives like this that promote integration, break down barriers and encourage community cohesion”.