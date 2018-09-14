Destiny Support charity given £10k of funding

A charity that provides a safe place for disadvantaged adults has received £10,000 of funding.

Destiny Support ‘Social and Skills Club’ was given the money by the Big Lottery Fund, the organisation that distributes money raised by national lottery players to communities across the UK.

The club that meets at Chalvey Community Centre is for people who face social exclusion, health issues, little or no family support and financial barriers a result of unemployment.

Member’s carers and family’s are also welcome to attend the meetings that facilitate activities including arts and crafts, reading library books, puzzles and floor games, bowling and table football.

Advice and information on a range of health issues, money and debt concerns and housing are also provided by Destiny Support.

The aim is that through assessment, planning and provision clients recieve individual and group support that ‘improve peoples’ chances in life by becoming productive inclusive members of the community’.

Set up by Sue Njuguna the meetings every Thursday between 10am-12pm, support people to live independently, with a particular focus on ‘hard to reach’ communities and families.

Sue said: “Our clients who have joined in the activities have reported feeling empowered, included, and cared for, leading them to be more confident to attend other organised events and benefit from the services that we offer.”

In addition to the weekly meetings the club organises monthly workshops, talks that focus on health issues and celebrations that are ‘important’ to their clients, such as Christmas, Divali and Eid.

Sue said: “We organise, social evenings with food, music and dance for members to bring in their carers, families and friends to build community cohesion, get the ‘good feel factor’ and meet new friends.”

Destiny Support Chairman Ash Verma said: “As one of the few local community organisations that provides such support, we will use the funds to campaign for additional resources to meet the ever increasing demand for our services and activities.”

For more information about joining go to www.destinysupport.org/home or email info@destinysupport.org