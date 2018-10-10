Slough Senior Citizens Group hosts International Day of Older Persons event

The importance of staying active and eating healthily was promoted at an International Day for Older Persons event hosted by the Slough Senior Citizens Group.

The event at Chalvey Community Centre, attended by 65 people, featured a presentation by Dr Kasar Sadhra from Manor Park Medical Centre, who stressed the value of exercising, healthy eating and not spending too much time in the house in older age.

Attendees at the event on Tuesday, October 2, also took part in a guided relaxation and meditation class, paid for by the Heathrow Community Fund.

“It went very well,” said Slough Senior Citizens Group founder Vijaya Gupta, who said the relaxation classes introduced to the club earlier this year are ‘quite popular’.

The group hosts lessons in yoga on Tuesdays, relaxation on Wednesdays and Keep Fit exercise sessions on Thursdays at Brook House, Chalvey High Street, between 11am and 12pm.

The club is searching for a volunteer who can update and maintain the its website.

Contact Vijaya on 01753 537996 or sloughseniors@gmail.com or visit www.sloughseniors.co.uk for details.