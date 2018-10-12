Man from Chalvey who allowed dogs to stray into school grounds convicted

A 46-year-old man from Chalvey who put school students in danger by allowing his dogs to stray from his property has been banned from owning animals for two years.

Shahid Khan, of Ragstone Road, was successfully prosecuted at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 2, for violations under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He was banned from owning animals for two years and ordered to pay £750 in costs, £200 for the offence and a further £30 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Slough Borough Council (SBC) initially received complaints in December last year, after Khan’s two dogs, Missy and Fifty, both presa canario cross American bulldogs, wandered onto the grounds of Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College in Ragstone Road on December 7 and 9 while students were present.

The dogs were collected as strays as a result of the incident, before Khan was visited at his home on December 12 by council officers, who explained the danger the dogs posed to students if they continued to escape.

Officers noticed the poor conditions the dogs were housed in and gave Khan guidance on how to improve their housing situation.

On December 15, both animals escaped through the garden and were returned by the school’s staff, only to escape again and be collected as strays.

Upon going into their holding kennels, one of the dogs started to vomit up pieces of plastic it had eaten.

Consequently, both Missy and Fifty were seized by the council and taken into their possession.

The council were awarded custody of the dogs by Reading Magistrates’ Court in March this year.

Both dogs were successfully rehomed and are now doing well.

During his court hearing, Khan admitted his dogs had escaped onto the school’s grounds on at least three prior occasions before council officers visited.

While he said he had no idea how the dogs kept escaping, he acknowledged he had not taken any steps to prevent it since their escape on 15 December.

SBC cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Looking after a pet has a legal and moral duty attached to it, and it is vital owners provide an adequate level of care.

“No one should allow the safety of their animals or the general public to be at risk and we thank the individuals who reported this person to our enforcement team.

“We hope this conviction acts as a warning to any irresponsible pet owners, as the council will intervene and prosecute anyone we find housing animals in unsuitable conditions.”

Anyone with animal welfare concerns should contact SBC’s enforcement and regulatory team on 01753 475111.