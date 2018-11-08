Volunteers in Chalvey pay tribute to social justice campaigner Hussain ibn Ali

A tribute to seventh century social justice campaigner Hussain ibn Ali was made outside Chalvey Supermarket on Saturday, as volunteers handed out free bottles of water and other goods to passers by.

Hussain ibn Ali, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was born in 620AD in the city of Medina in present day Saudi Arabia.

Despite coming from a privileged background and being a prominent figure in the Islamic Empire, Hussain broke bread with the poor and needy, challenged the status quo and the and brought people together.

He acted in defiance of the government of Yazid who he saw as tyrannical and corrupt and eventually died at the hands of the second caliph’s forces.

To pay their respects, volunteers stood outside Chalvey Cupermarket in Chalvey road, answering questions.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal also attended.

Chalvey Supermarket director Iqbal Abdeali enlisted the help of youngsters from the Al-Quaim Centre in Montrose Avenue.

He said: “There was a very good response from the general public. The volunteers were very good, they explained everything to them.”

Visit http://www.whoishussain.org/ for more information.