    • Meet and Mingle holds Diwali party

    Members of Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle celebrated Diwali this week with games, music, dancing and a costume competition this week.

    On Monday, about 60 members of the group took part in a best dressed competition and got henna tattoos.

    Games played at Chalvey Community Centre included a game where contestants tried to make the most bangles in a time limit and another where they tried to put the most straws in their hair.

    The event by Chalvey Green included dancing, music and designing Rangoli, a form of artwork used for Diwali using coloured rice or powder.

    Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: “It was to thank everyone who has been supporting us for the whole year. We had fun.”

