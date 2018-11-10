Meet and Mingle holds Diwali party

09:00AM, Saturday 10 November 2018
Members of Slough based women’s group Meet and Mingle celebrated Diwali this week with games, music, dancing and a costume competition this week.
On Monday, about 60 members of the group took part in a best dressed competition and got henna tattoos.
Games played at Chalvey Community Centre included a game where contestants tried to make the most bangles in a time limit and another where they tried to put the most straws in their hair.
The event by Chalvey Green included dancing, music and designing Rangoli, a form of artwork used for Diwali using coloured rice or powder.
Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal said: “It was to thank everyone who has been supporting us for the whole year. We had fun.”
