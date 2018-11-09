Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust says anti-pollution signs in Chalvey stolen

About 50 signs placed by schoolchildren next to drain covers to discourage the pollution of Salt Hill stream have been taken, an environmental group has said.

The discovery was made in Chalvey last month by Claire Hutchinson, conservation officer with the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), who has been working with community groups and schools to promote the message of ‘only rain down the drain’.

Volunteers began placing the plaques showing a yellow fish in the borough in June as part of the Environment Agency’s Yellow Fish scheme, highlighting the fact that whatever goes down a surface drain ends up in a river or stream and eventually in the sea.

The plaque initiative runs alongside the WWT’s Saving the Salt Hill Stream project, which involves Slough

Borough Council, Thames Water, individual volunteers, community groups and schools.

Claire said: “It’s extremely disheartening to find that around 50 of the plaques have been taken, after the dedication of schoolkids and local groups looking to improve the area.

“Often people don’t realise that many surface water drains at the side of the road lead directly to the nearest waterway, so any pollution put down the drain can harm wildlife and degrade water quality.

“Waste materials like car oil, paint, industrial waste and litter are often disposed of in surface water drains, which takes these harmful materials straight into our rivers and beyond.”

Members of GoodGym Slough, a community group whose members carry out good deeds while exercising, delivered about 500 leaflets in the Chalvey area on Monday explaining the purpose of the project.

Claire has been running Yellow Fish sessions with Goodgym, St Mary’s Primary School, Montem Academy, Montem Scouts and Penn Wood Primary School.

Anyone wanting to get involved should email Claire.Hutchinson@wwt.org.uk or call her on 07768 960173.