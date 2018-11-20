Phase three of Chalvey Regeneration Strategy approved by cabinet

Hundreds of homes, a school, a community hub and a crackdown on anti-social behaviour and loitering are in store for Chalvey as part of a Slough Borough Council (SBC) regeneration plan.

Phase three of the Chalvey Regeneration Strategy will see more than £150m invested in the area up to October 2023.

Councillors were taken through an update on the plans at a meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road on last night (Monday).

Projects include converting St Martins Place, SBC’s current headquarters, into 64 social and affordable rental properties and the demolition of Tower and Ashbourne Houses in Chalvey Park to provide about 195 homes — a net increase of 80 to 90 units.

Montem Leisure Centre, which will be replaced by the upcoming Farnham Road centre, could make space for up to 160 homes.

The centre is expected to be demolished in 2019 with development partnership Slough Urban Renewal taking possession of the site, subject to planning permission.

Discussions are ongoing between SBC and an unnamed developer over plans for a site in Tuns Lane which could provide 200 new homes, a net increase of 176 units.

Subject to planning permission, Grove Academy, a new all-through school, will be built over the Chalvey Community Centre site, with works planned to start in March 2019.

As part of its funding for the project, the Department for Education will also bankroll a new community hub, designed to provide more for residents than the current community centre.

Answering concerns about traffic, regeneration project manager Stephen Gibson said that as the part of Slough with the fastest growing number of children, Chalvey was chosen as a spot for a new all-through school to reduce the number of school-run commutes to other areas.

“Were making every effort in conjunction with the school to make sure there’s not a problem. We’re tackling transport head on,” he added.

A range of options will be considered for the old Adelphi Theatre in Bath Road, famous for hosting the likes of The Beatles and Roy Orbison, which SBC’s strategic acquisition board acquired in August 2018 for £4.6m.

In October SBC spent £12.9m on 33 Bath Road, a 52,000 square foot office currently used by LEGO and broadband company Airspan — providing income for the council.

SBC says this site ‘provides additional flexibility for the council to deliver the objectives of the strategy’.

The regeneration strategy also includes a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) which could see £100 fines and fixed penalty notices issued to people who loiter in the streets in groups and for people who play music or sound horns in an anti-social way through their vehicles.

Pointing out that the proposal resulted from public consultation, cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “Before people were saying ‘oh that’s Chalvey’ and shrug their shoulders but now that’s not acceptable.”

Councillors voted to accept phase three of the strategy. An update meeting will be held in April 2019.