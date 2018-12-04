Chalvey Supermarket hosts celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday

Bags of goodies were handed out by volunteers to passers-by outside Chalvey Supermarket on Saturday in celebration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

To mark Eid Milad-Un-Nabi, a team of about eight volunteers, including youngsters from the Al-Quaim Centre in Montrose Avenue, handed out bottles of water and 500 bags containing sweets, biscuits, cakes and other treats.

Volunteers spent time packing the bags before a gazebo was set up outside the supermarket in Chalvey Road West.

“I think without their help it would be very hard,” said Chalvey Supermarket director Iqbal Abdeali, who called the young volunteers a ‘godsend’.

The event was also attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal and police officers.

“Generally I think we had very good responses from the public,” added Iqbal.

He says students from Slough and Eton CE Business and Enterprise College have got in touch with him to ask if they can help with the supermarket’s work to help the homeless.