Destiny Support reports rise in appointments at 2018 AGM

‘They are like a family’ — is how one person described Destiny Support, a Slough charity helping people live more independently, which held its AGM in November.

The charity supports clients to manage their budgets, gain skills and employment, resolve problems with housing and accommodation and more.

At the AGM at Chalvey Community Centre, The Green, on Friday, November 23, Destiny Support’s head of operations Sue Njuguna said that there has been a significant increase in client appointments this year, partly due to the Slough Citizens Advice Bureau in 2017 and Destiny Support becoming better known in the community.

MP for Slough Tan Dhesi gave a talk at the meeting on the importance of tackling lonliness and isolation.

Client feedback from the year was read out to attendees.

One service user said: “They are like a family, you come to them for help like you would family.”

Visit http://www.destinysupport.org/ for more information.