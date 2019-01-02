Slough Refugee Support enjoys Christmas party

10:30AM, Wednesday 02 January 2019
A Christmas party for Slough Refugee Support, featuring plenty of food and presents, was held at the Chalvey Community Centre in December.
More than 80 guests from Slough Refugee Support were at the Chalvey Supermarket sponsored event in The Green, along with the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal, Slough borough councillors, police officers, volunteers and 36 children, who were given presents by two Santas.
“They were all very happy for such an event we had put on and enjoyed the food that was laid on as well,” said Chalvey Supermarket director Iqbal Abdeali.
