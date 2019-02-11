Slough and Eton School calls claims of child's death 'inappropriate gossip'

Reports of a student dying after being attacked at Slough and Eton School have been dismissed as ‘inappropriate gossip’.

People took to social media over the weekend reporting that a student had been beaten up and killed on Friday.

But a statement issued this morning (Monday) from the school’s headteacher Peter Collins says this is not the case.

He said: “There has been some untrue reporting of a child from Slough and Eton dying over the weekend following an incident at school on Friday.

“I would like to reassure parents this is not the case at all and caution all against believing inappropriate gossip shared via social media.”

The school has confirmed that someone was injured on the football pitches at the end of breaktime but says no one incurred serious injuries.

The Ragstone Road secondary school says it is following up what happened in line with its usual investigation procedures.

The school says it will not be making any further comment due to confidentiality reasons.

South Central Ambulance Service and Thames Valley Police have both been reached for comment.

UPDATE (17:10) When asked by the Express about claims the injured boy was taken away by an air ambulance, Thames Valley Air Ambulance told the Express: "We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident in the Slough area on Friday 8th February.

"We cannot confirm the nature of the incident or any details about those involved."