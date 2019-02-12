Chalvey play park will be replaced, not removed, says Slough Borough Council

Reassurances have been made by Slough Borough Council (SBC) in response to a petition signed by residents opposing the removal of a children’s play park from outside a housing development.

The petition was written up in response to plans to demolish Tower House and Ashbourne House in Chalvey Park to make way for a new social housing site comprising of 197 homes.

As well as losing a play park, residents also had concerns about a general loss of green space.

The demolition has been officially approved by the council but proposals for the new development are still in the pre-planning consultation stage.

In response to the petition, SBC has said the proposals would include a new children’s play area of a similar size to the current one, with new equipment.

The current proposals include an outdoor area of a similar size including grassed areas.

The provisional plans also include the retention of the large trees that are currently on site and the inclusion of new planting and landscaping.

A council spokeswoman added: “The council aspire to delivering a new area of open space within the proposals to replace some of the green areas that are currently located on the site.

“This area will be for all residents of the community to use and enjoy, and will be designed to be safe and secure for the adults and children that use the space.”

“It is intended to create a place which is valued by the community and the new residents that will live on the site.

“We have received a number of recommendations from local residents regarding the different types of plants and species and also play equipment which will form part of the final plans.”