Mustaqbill Future Foundation discusses report into female Muslim prisoners

A report highlighting the experiences and resettlement needs of female Muslim prisoners in England was discussed at a Mustaqbill Future Foundation event.

The community cohesion group invited faith leaders, councillors and other representatives to Chalvey’s Masonic Centre on Wednesday, April 10.

Guests discussed a recent study launched by Muslim Hands titled (In)Visibility: Female. Muslim. Imprisoned.

The report, supported by the Barrow Cadbury Trust, aims to highlight the needs and experiences of female Muslims in prison.

Researchers found that many former prisoners faced stigma from their communities after release and had to serve ‘a second sentence’ to gain forgiveness from their families.

Nazar Lodhi, chairman of the Future Foundation, said: “When these women come back from prison, their families and friends don’t want to know them.

“They can also find themselves with no jobs or prospects and that’s something we need to help address.”