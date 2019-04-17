Search on for owner of 'miracle' cat found in sofa at Chalvey recycling centre

The search is on for the owner of a “miracle” black and white cat found in between the cushions of a sofa disposed of at the Chalvey waste and recycling centre.

The sofa was taken to the White Hart Road site on Friday and was being prepared before being broken up today when the little cat jumped free.

The crew at the recycling centre managed to get to the furry feline and made sure it could not escape again.

It was offered some water to drink as it appeared to be very hungry and thirsty.

The cat has been taken to a veterinary surgery for a check up and the staff at the centre are now looking to reunite it with its rightful owner.

Thomas McGrory, waste & environment technical officer, said a crew member was using large machinery in one of the transfer sheds when the cat poked its head up out of the cushions and jumped up over the shovel of the vehicle.

He said: “It was lucky to have survived that and then the driver got out and went to find where it had gone.

“It had been living in the sofa since it was brought to the recycling centre on Friday. It's a miracle it survived as each day tonnes of waste is taken to be incinerated.

“The cat seemed to be in good condition but was obviously frightened, hungry and very thirsty.

“Let’s hope the owner sees this and we can reunite them.”

If anyone knows who the owner is please contact 01753 875026