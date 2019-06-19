Slough Senior Citizens Group enjoy yoga on the beach

Yoga enthusiasts swapped Chalvey for the beach as they enjoyed an annual outing to the seaside.

Members of the Slough Senior Citizens Group travelled to Bournemouth on Sunday, June 9.

The group’s instructor, Justine Clifford, took them through a series of stretches and exercises aimed at boosting their physical and mental wellbeing.

Sessions normally take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Brook House, in Chalvey.

Vijay Gupta said: “It was a great cheerful outing which we do every year and all our members look forward to.”