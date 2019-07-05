Chalvey tower blocks to make way for 'flagship' estate

Two ‘dilapidated’ tower blocks in Chalvey look set to be demolished and replaced with nearly 200 affordable homes following a decision by councillors.

Tower House and Ashbourne House, in Burlington Avenue, have been earmarked for redevelopment since 2015.

The residential blocks, built in the Sixties and comprising 120 flats, are largely empty and, according to the council, are plagued with crime and anti-social behaviour.

Members of Slough Borough Council’s planning committee discussed plans to replace the two 11-storey blocks with 193 homes, priced at Slough Living Rent levels, and 110 parking spaces at a meeting on Wednesday.

John Griffiths, housing development and contract services lead for Slough Borough Council, said: “This is a council estate built 60 years ago and it’s going to return to a council estate in a rejuvenated and redeveloped manner.

“It will offer accommodation from what is a dilapidated state at this moment in time to what will be a flagship development.”

The plans will see a mixture of one, two and three-bed homes in a 16-storey building and a children’s play area.

Objectors told the meeting that the density of housing dwarfed that of other nearby developments and offered inadequate parking.

Robert Pallant, a director of the company in charge of the nearby Edwards Court housing development, said: “Parking provision is just over one third of the level of the borough’s own guidance for developers and is justified on forecasted car ownership.”

Mr Pallant added he feared anti-social behaviour would spill out from the site to the surrounding area.

Fellow objector Adil Iftakhar said he had ‘no faith’ in the planning committee to reach a decision fairly as Labour members had already voted in favour of a manifesto that targeted the redevelopment of the tower blocks.

He added: “Open space would be largely lost and would not be enhanced by this development.”

Councillors voted in favour of the proposals.

A review will now be undertaken to see if the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government James Brokenshire should be called in to decide the application.