Pair handed suspended prison sentences after teenager suffers severe allergic reaction at Chalvey takeaway

A kebab shop owner and manager have been given suspended prison sentences after a teenager suffered a severe allergic reaction from eating food at their store.

A family ordered piri piri chicken and chips from Saqi Grill and Catering Limited, in Chalvey Road East, on October 29 and warned servers about the teenager’s life-threatening allergies to dairy and eggs.

They were assured there were no allergens in the meal, but the youngster went into anaphylactic shock soon after eating and had to be rushed to hospital.

He recovered but his survival was put down to his family’s quick use of an epi-pen which had been prescribed in case of an allergic reaction.

It was subsequently discovered that the chicken in his meal had been marinated in yoghurt before being cooked at the takeaway shop.

Slough trading standards pursued a prosecution against the company’s director, Akbar Ali, 43, of Thornholme Close, Leicester, and the shop manager Abdul Rauf, 42, of Ragstone Road, Slough.

Both defendants and the company admitted three counts of selling unsafe food containing allergens on March 15, October 29 and November 16, 2018.

During their sentencing at Reading Crown Court, the court heard how both men had been given detailed advice on legal compliance and food standards by the council’s trading standards team since December 2017.

Test purchases carried out by undercover officers on March 15 and November 16, 2018, revealed food containing allergens had been served despite officers declaring soya and dairy allergies.

Ali and Rauf received 18-week prison sentences, suspended for 18 months, and were told to carry out 120 hours community service and pay £400 costs.

The company was also fined £12,000 and told to pay £4000 costs.

Dean Cooke, a senior trading standards officer at the council, said: “This is a matter of life and death for some customers.

“Any food business must be able to tell customers what ingredients, and particularly allergenic ingredients, are present in the food they sell.

“We are grateful for the result and that the justice system has acknowledged the seriousness of this blatant disregard for basic legal responsibilities.”