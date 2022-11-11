Chalvey lap dancing bar makes licence application

A licensing application from The Flags in Slough and plans for a new block of flats feature in the public notices this week.

Licensing

A lap dancing bar in Chalvey has made an application to renew its Sex Establishment Licence with the council.

The Flags, Church Street, is seeking permission from Slough Borough Council to continue running as a gentleman’s club.

The venue offers performances by exotic dancers seven-days-a-week.

Its opening hours are 2pm to 1am Monday to Wednesday, 2pm to 2.30am Thursday to Saturday and 3pm to 1am on Sunday.

Anyone wishing to object or respond to the application should write to Licensing Manager, Licensing Team, My Council, Landmark Place, High Street, Slough, SL1 1JL within 28 days.

Planning

A planning application has been submitted for a new apartment block in Slough town centre.

The applicant, CG Slough Ltd, is looking to build 29 homes next to Verona Apartments, in Wellington Street.

If approved, the apartments will be built on a redundant car park.

The site has been the subject of three failed planning applications, including proposals for a 20-storey apartment block with 120 homes in February 2017.

A design and access statement said: “The 29 apartments provide much-needed, high quality housing in the area, meeting the needs of both smaller one and two person apartments as well as larger family apartments.”

Visit www.sbcplanning.co.uk and search the reference number P/03596/071 to view the plans.

Traffic

Overnight closures are planned in Huntercombe Lane North later this month.

The road will be shut from 8pm until 5am from Monday, November 21 to Friday, November 25.

A diversion route will be in place.

Twinches Lane is set to close overnight from 7pm until 5am from Saturday, December 3 until Sunday, December 11.

Buckingham Avenue will be closed overnight from its junction with Liverpool Road to 110 Buckingham Avenue.

The closures will be in place from 00:01 on Saturday, December 3 to 23:59 on Sunday, December 4.

Closures are also planned from 00:01 on Saturday, January 7 to 23:59 on Sunday, January 8.

The junction of Station Road, Langley and Waterside Drive will be shut on Sunday, November 20.

The roadworks are expected to be completed within 24 hours.

Click www.publicnoticeportal.uk/slough-and-windsor-express to view the latest public notices.