Ram raiders steal cash machine from Cippenham Co-op

A gang of thieves smashed a hole in the shutters of a Co-op in Cippenham in the early hours of Sunday morning before fleeing with a cash machine.

Thames Valley Police has launched a burglary investigation and suspect a ‘number of offenders’ may have used up to four vehicles as part of the ram raid.

The crooks are said by police to have driven into the shop in Elmshott Lane at about 12.50am.

The Express was unable to speak to shop staff who dealt with the aftermath.

Facebook user Georghena Clark Harrison called the raiders ‘sickening people’ and Ninz Matharu said he was ‘totally disgusted’ at the smash-and-grab, adding: “That's horrible!

“One of our local shops, what on earth possesses people to do vandalism?”

Contact police on 101 and quote reference number 43170290517 to share information or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.