Twin brothers jailed for assault and drug charges

Twin brothers have been jailed for conspiracy to supply drugs and assault.

Rohil and Nabil Aslam, 27, of Court Farm Close, Cippenham, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, November 2.

Both brothers were found guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Rohil Aslam was also convicted of threatening to take revenge and sentenced to five years and eight months in jail.

Nabil Aslam was jailed for four years and eight months.

The assaults were on a man and a woman in Slough on Saturday, May 27.