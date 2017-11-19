Complaints over 'absolutely revolting' rubbish left uncollected outside flats

A 67-year-old woman has suffered from weeks of uncollected rubbish outside her Moreton Way home in Cippenham.

June Adey’s daughter and registered carer Lee Adey says that since April rubbish collectors from Slough Borough Council’s (SBC) environmental services contractor Amey have been unable to let themselves into the complex of flats due to not having a key.

Lee, 47, says she has been letting herself into her mother’s flat early to let them in.

“This has been happening since April of this year, and was only meant to be a temporary measure,” said Lee.

She says after she stopped letting bin collectors in at the end of July the bins were emptied ‘sporadically’ and that they were not emptied from October until Monday, November 13.

She called the maggots collecting around the bins in October ‘absolutely revolting’ and said her mother, who has several health conditions, could not open her window due to the smell.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said: “The first we knew about it as a council was last week.

“They key has been replaced and we have done as much as we can do.”

The borough’s environmental services will be brought in-house from December 1.