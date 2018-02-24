Dragon drawing workshop for youngsters held in Slough libraries

Youngsters worked on their dragon drawing dexterity at workshops held in the borough’s libraries on Saturday, February 10.

Author and illustrator of the best selling dragon tales including The Egg and The Dragon Snatcher, M.P Robertson joined families at The Curve and Langley and Cippenham libraries.

Armed with stories and a suitcase full of dragon artefacts, Mark Robertson taught youngsters and parents how to draw the scaly creatures.

He said: “I’ve been writing and illustrating books for 30 years and visit many schools around the country.

“It’s always a pleasure to meet your audience and perhaps inspire a future illustrator or writer to pick up a pencil and have a go, it might be the first step of a long journey.”