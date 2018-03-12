In Pictures: Communities clean up Cippenham and Langley

Councillors often get accused of peddling heaps of old rubbish – and that was quite literally the case at Saturday’s litter pick.

Volunteers including Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green), the leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC), got involved in community clean ups as part of the Keep Britain Tidy initiative.

SBC promoted the waste collections by inviting community groups, businesses and individuals to join in.

Nahid Moghul, one of the council’s community project officers, who went to the Cippenham litter pick, said: “The reason behind it is that loads of residents take pride in their neighbourhood and their environment.

“It is a community spirit.”

The Cippenham clean up focused on the area around Deerwood Park and Nahid counted 12 waste bags and 11 recycling bags at the end of the collection.

Meanwhile, the Langley litter pick, which was concentrated around the Langley Memorial Ground, hauled 26 waste bags and 25 recycling sacks.

Shin Dhother, the secretary of the Langley Neighbourhood Forum who lives in Cherry Avenue, said: “People think it is the council doing it and not realising it is volunteers doing it.”