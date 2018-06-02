Organisers prepare for Cippenham Community Carnival

Following the success of last year’s Cippenham Community Carnival, organisers are gearing up for the for the big day on Saturday, July 7.

The carnival was re-launched last year for the first time in almost 20 years.

The big day at the Mercian Way Recreation Ground will feature a mobile farm, a birds of prey display, ferret racing and a grand draw with a top prize of £500.

Tickets for the draw are available from Saint Andrew's Shared Church, Washington Drive, The Barleycorn pub in Lower Cippenham Lane and the RSPCA shop in Elmshott Lane.

The additions this year include the SWIPE musical stage and Bhangra Workshops organised by Apna Virsa, as well as the Happiest Dog Show being organised by Slough Dogsbody.

This year, the committee will donate all profits to Wexham Park Hospital’s Children’s Critical Care Appeal.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact cippenhamcarnival@gmail.com.