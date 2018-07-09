In pictures: Cippenham Community Carnival 'brings everyone together'

Belly dancers, funfair rides and farmyard animals were just some of the attractions at the Cippenham Community Carnival which was held on Saturday.

The event, held at the Mercian Way Recreation Ground, was re-launched last year after an hiatus of almost 20 years.

This year’s carnival featured belly dancers, food stalls, fairground rides, competitions a barbecue and more.

Birds of prey and ferrets from Millets Farm Centre in Oxfordshire and farmyard animals from Maidenhead-based Basil and Crew mobile farm were kept in the shade away from the sweltering sun.

Following advice from the RSPCA due to the hot weather, organisers decided to cancel the dog show, run by community group Slough Dogsbody.

A number of organisations, community groups, businesses and charities including Cippenham Library, Diabetes UK, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, 2nd Cippenham Scouts and more.

He said the aim of the day was to unite the whole of Cippenham and its diverse population.

“It’s bringing everyone together and that’s what we were hoping. Everybody seemed relaxed and friendly,” he said.

“The only thing we had missing really was a sandy beach and some cold water to dab our toes in.”

Organisers were raising money for Wexham Park Hospital's Childrens Critical Care Appeal — figures are expected to be announced in September.