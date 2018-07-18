New library unveiled at Cippenham Infant School

A new library with bright and colourful decor was opened at Cippenham Infant School in June.

The Dennis Way school previously had a joint library and IT suite in the main building and a temporary building as a classroom, which has now been converted into a library, allowing much more space for young bookworms.

The joint library and IT suite has been converted into a classroom.

The Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) attended the opening on June 20, along with children’s authors Andy Robb and Joannah Hardej.

Welfare officer and teaching assistant Jean Lightfoot said: “It’s better, the children absolutely adore it.”

The library features colourful woodland themed chairs and stalls and puppets for pupils to put on their own shows with.

“We bought quite a few new books fore them. I think there’s over 600,” said Mrs Lightfoot.