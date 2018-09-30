In pictures: Cippenham Infant School pupils take part in First World War ceremony

About 200 pupils from Cippenham Infant School paid tribute to the fallen soldiers listed on the Cippenham War Memorial at a First World War remembrance ceremony on Monday.

Youngsters visiting St Andrew’s Church in Washington Drive read out the names of the people listed on the memorial and lit a candle for each of them.

Pupils learnt lessons from the Bible about sacrificing oneself for friends before President of Cippenham Royal British Legion Tony Martin talked about the charity’s work.

Youngsters got to ask questions to the Windsor based Captain Pete Dale of the Royal Yeomenry about life in the armed forces.

Questions included ‘why do soldiers fight?’ and ‘do you fight dragons?’.

Students held a minute’s silence and assembled weather resistant steel poppies, provided by cutting company London Waterjet.

Funding was provided by the company and the Diocese of Northampton.

Members of the Royal British Legion Riders, whose motorbikes were inside the church, revved up their engines and rode outside before youngsters followed and planted about 200 poppies outside.

“It’s amazing. So many people have stopped to take pictures,” said Reverend Janet Minkkinen.