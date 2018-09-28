Angry Cippenham residents in standoff over parking spaces and bollards

A standoff has ensued between angry residents of Cippenham Close and construction workers over objections to parking spaces and bollards on a green in the road.

The plans for five car parking spaces and bollards surrounding the green have been given the go-ahead by Cippenham Green councillors as part of the Community Investment Fund, a Slough Borough Council (SBC) funding source for ward projects.

Residents of the close are angry about having not been consulted about the plans and say they only became aware when contractors began marking spaces last week.

In protest, Margaret Bodley, who lives on the road, has spent the past few mornings sitting on the green with friends for a cup of coffee to stop construction workers from getting started.

“We’re so angry. This is the only thing we can think to do. We just feel we are being bullied,” she said.

She says a petition signed by members of all but one of the road’s houses was signed objecting to the plan, stating it would ruin the area by attracting extra vehicles.

Residents fear taxi drivers will use the spaces to idle.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab) and Cllr Roger Davis (Lab) are both involved in the project.

Cllr Davis said: “I’ve driven down that road. Cars park on that green all the time and there’s marks over it where they park. They [residents] say that cars don’t park on it but they do.”

He said by putting in some parking spaces and bollards they are both protecting the green and providing parking.

Responding to residents’ concerns that species like great crested newts live in the area, Cllr Davis said the bollards would protect them if they are there.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “I do appreciate that for a number of residents this is not a popular scheme, but it is designed to address the problems I have witnessed myself first hand.

“It will allow the vast majority of the verge to be protected and provide some replacement for vehicles that had been parking on the verge.”