Family pays tribute to six-year-old girl who died following collision in Slough

A tribute has been released on behalf of the family of a six-year-old girl who died following a traffic collision in Cippenham Lane last month.

Daljit Kaur Khalsa was believed to have been crossing the road at about 6.17pm on Friday, October 26 when she was involved with a collision with a white Volkswagen Passat, which stopped at the scene.

She was born in Afghanistan and moved to the UK on January 11 this year.

Daljit attended Riverside Primary School in Newcastle before moving to Slough on September 1 to attend Cippenham Primary School.

She has left behind her parents, elder sister, grandparents, uncle, aunt and their two sons.

A statement from her family said: “Daljit was very kind, caring and friendly. She made many friends at her school and was very passionate about studying.

“She enjoyed learning the English alphabet the most and wanted to learn the language very quickly.

“Her favourite poem was ‘Johnny Johnny, Yes Papa’ and her favourite cartoon was ‘Masha and the Bear’.

“Whenever we eat chips and eggs we always remember her because it was her favourite dish.

“Daljit enjoyed playing with the ball in the park and was very fond of going on funfair rides.

“We will always remember our daughter and she will forever be in our hearts.”

An investigation is ongoing and police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Contact the Thames Valley Police’s non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 1003 to share information.