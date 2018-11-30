Murder trial jury shown CCTV of build up to pub brawl

A court has heard how a 43-year-old man from Slough enlisted the help of his friend to plot an attack in a Cippenham pub before sustaining more than 40 stab wounds and dying.

Charlie Ward, 36, of Eltham Avenue, Cippenham and his 58-year-old father John Ward, of Stoke Road, Slough, are both standing trial for the murder of Jason Gardner, who died after a fight at the Earl of Cornwall pub in Cippenham Lane in May.

A jury at Reading Crown Court heard yesterday (Thursday) that on the evening of May 9, Charlie Ward chucked his pint of lager over Emma Mead, Mr Gardner’s girlfriend, for refusing to serve his wife at the Long Barn pub in Cippenham Lane.

Mr Ward and his wife Martina then went to the Earl of Cornwall Pub and joined Mr Ward’s parents, John and Winnie for a drink.

CCTV footage shown to the jury today (Friday) showed Jonathan Solomans, a friend of Mr Gardner’s, walking past the Earl of Cornwall pub while appearing to be on the phone.

The court heard how Mr Solomans informed Mr Gardner of Mr Ward’s location.

CCTV footage shows Mr Gardner driving to the Earl of Cornwall pub, walking and driving past different parts of the pub before returning to the Long Barn.

The jury saw footage of Mr Gardner passing a roll of tape to Mr Solomans, who then taped over the front registration plate of Mr Gardner’s van before driving back to the Earl of Cornwall.

The court saw footage of Mr Gardner, wearing a face covering and black clothing, entering the pub and attacking Charlie Ward with a large torch.

The prosecution says Mr Ward reached for a Stanley knife in his pocket and began stabbing Mr Gardner as John Ward got involved in the fight.

The court heard how after Mr Gardner was stabbed 41 times and was lying on the ground, John Ward kicked and stamped on him and threw a table leg at him.

Mr Gardner died at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford at 12.13pm the following day.

The court heard yesterday how in the early hours of the morning after the attack, police informed Miss Mead that her boyfriend was in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Solomans hid the Long Barn Pub’s CCTV footage hard drive in a loft, but Miss Mead then returned it to the pub’s office, the jury was told.

Both Charlie and John Ward deny the charge.

The trial continues.