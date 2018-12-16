Nativity play with glamorous twist performed by Cippenham Primary School

Some Sixties and Seventies glamour was added to the tale of the birth of baby Jesus in Cippenham Primary School’s nativity play.

Pupils at the school in Elmshott Lane performed ‘It’s Chr-i-i-i-stmas!’ — featuring Gabriel’s Soul Patrol, glam rock shepherds, boyband trio ‘The Wise Guys’ and the brassy Herod and the King’s Swingers’.

Morning and afternoon performances were held on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Teacher Teresa Mash said: “All of the children sang beautifully and despite the age range being from five-to-seven, all remembered their spoken lines and delivered them with confidence.

“The play is a nativity for modern times and the songs are catchy and familiar based on well known pop songs for Christmas.

“The children should be extremely proud of themselves and a huge thank you should go to parents for their contributions to the wonderful costumes and to the staff who worked so hard to make it the success it was.”