Family pays tribute to Jason Gardner after killers brought to justice

The family of Jason ‘Jay’ Gardner, who was killed in a fight in a Cippenham pub in May has issued a tribute to their lost loved one.

Charlie Ward, 36, of Eltham Avenue, Cippenham and his father, John Ward, 58, of Stoke Road, Slough, were jailed for murder and manslaughter respectively at Reading Crown Court earlier today (Tuesday) following the incident at the Earl of Cornwall pub.

In a statement issued today, the family of the murdered 43-year-old father-of-two said: “Jason Gardner was a good man. “He was a son, brother, husband, father, uncle and friend and we will always be proud to have known him. “The circumstances surrounding his untimely death are both tragic and horrific.

“While we are pleased to see justice served with today’s verdicts, we are reminded of the suffering endured by the many innocent people impacted by such callous acts, in this case that also includes the jury — thank you.

“While today’s sentences go some way towards helping the family continue to come to terms with these awful events they do not, and never will, compensate Jason’s two lovely daughters for the taking of their father.

“At this time the family would ask that our privacy be respected and we are allowed time to reflect on today’s outcome.”

The family thanked members of Thames Valley Police, the ambulance services and the medical teams at Wexham Park Hospital, Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital for their efforts to save him in the hours after the attack.

“We would also like to thank Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood, the officers of his Major Crime Unit and the Crown Prosecution Service for their support and professionalism during some very difficult days.

“They, along with Mr Scamardella QC and Mr Walsh, the prosecution barristers, have our utmost respect for their efforts in ensuring today’s successful verdicts.

“We would like to recognise the work of the family liaison officers assigned to the family, they do a difficult job in very trying circumstances — thank you.”